Weird and wild warped-grid jigsaw puzzles inspired by Mobius, Haeckel, and Picasso

Mathematician, artist, and engineer George W. Hart of " Möbius strip bagel " fame has recently been playing with a laser cutter to create head-spinning warped-grid jigsaw puzzles. He came up with an algorithm to generate the initial patterns but "the real fun is step 2," he says, "using a geometric transformation to warp things."

