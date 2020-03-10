William Shatner wins a huge load of horse semen in his divorce settlement

Late last year, William Shatner announced his divorce from Elizabeth Anderson Martin, his wife of 18 years. Now that all the legal smoke has settled, the Calgary Herald has reported the details of the Canadian Star Trek actor's settlement with his fourth former-spouse.
In the agreement, Martin gets to keep the house in Malibu as well as the 360-acre farm in Versailles, Kentucky. But Shatner is legally obligated to keep not only his Star Trek royalties (thanks to a pre-nup), but also all of the semen and horsebreeding equipment related to the couples' award-winning horses.
Horse jizz is, of course, a highly valued commodity — at least if you have a good breed — so it makes sense that such a thing would be included in the official legal documents pertaining to the couples' divorce.
I guess this frees up Kirk's horses to boldly come where no horse has come before.
William Shatner gets 'all horse semen' in divorce settlement with fourth wife [Calgary Herald]
Image: Chucao / Wikimedia Commons (CC 3.0) and Public Domain
Last night, a lost horse was trotting around the busy A48 road in Cardiff, Wales. Police and passers-by weren’t quite sure what to do but a kind Cardiff Bus driver stopped and offered to take the horse to meet its owners at a safe location. From BBC: “The police arrived and we were all a […]
Rixeyville, Virginia’s Little Fork Volunteer Technical Large Animal Rescue Team saved a horse who fell or jumped into a family’s swimming pool overnight. When the team arrived, the fire department had already begun draining the pool and a firefighter had jumped in to keep the animal calm. After a vet sedated the horse, the Rescue […]
A gentleman was arrested in Portsmouth, England after punching a police horse during a riot following a soccer game. He apparently was angry that Portsmouth lost to Southampton. It isn’t clear why he blamed the horse though. From The Telegraph: In the footage of the aftermath of the first match in seven years between bitter […]
Taking care of yourself is certainly trendy, but that doesn’t mean everyone is doing it. Or at least, that doesn’t mean everyone is doing it in ways that will really, truly care for their mental and physical health. That’s where sleep comes in. Quality, quantity, and consistency in your sleep patterns will improve your life […]
We’re all shooting heaps and heaps of smartphone images and videos. You probably even snapped a picture or captured some footage today. And that media will likely sit there on your phone until you’re startled one day to discover that your storage limit is mere megapixels away. It’s not that backing up your data and […]
For professional or personal purposes, your writing should make you look good. Easier said than done for many—yes, even those of us getting paid to write. “Everyone needs an editor,” as they say. Why not ensure you always have one, including in your pocket on your smartphone? Nail down your grammar, spelling, style, punctuation, and […]