An attempt was made to fix a bent steering wheel on an ATV

The fellers who posted this video wrote: "The 4 wheeler was rolled over the day previous and the steering shaft had bent. In the video, we were trying to straighten the steering shaft by pulling it straight with the tree. The throttle ended up sticking and the steering shaft bent a little too far..."

