Beastie Boys Story to show at select U.S. IMAX theaters

Apple and IMAX are proud to present “Beastie Boys Story” in the IMAX Experience. This limited series event includes a special IMAX version of the film, where Beastie Boys Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator, filmmaker Spike Jonze. Each night features a unique experience with Adrock, Mike D, Spike Jonze & very special guests.

The Beastie Boys Story drops on April 24 via Apple TV+, as previously reported . But now it's been announced that this Spike Jonze-directed "live documentary experience" will show first on 19 U.S. IMAX screens beginning in early April .

"Beastie Boys Story" drops in April, watch the first trailer On April 24, the “live documentary experience” Beastie Boys Story will premiere on Apple TV+. Spike Jonze directs the doc which is based on Mike D and Ad Rock’s 2019 memoir and eponymous stage production, according to Consequence of Sound. The first trailer was just released. Beastie Boys blog (Jan. 25): “This is the eighth […] READ THE REST

B-Boys making with the vegan shoes To honor MCA, the great Adam Yauch, the remaining Beastie Boys have partnered with Adidas to release a vegan shoe. VegNews: This week, shoe brand Adidas released the Adidas Skateboarding x Beastie Boys Americana vegan sneaker to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Beastie Boys’ album Paul’s Boutique. The iconic rap group’s member Adam Horovitz […] READ THE REST

Become an expert in Microsoft Azure with the help of this $30 training bundle Not too long ago, if you wanted to get employed as an IT cloud systems expert, that meant learning Amazon Web Services (AWS). That made sense back when Amazon’s market share was nearly double that of all their closest competitors combined. But 2020 is a new day. And while AWS is still the undisputed no. […] READ THE REST

Make your computer run like new with this top-rated junk cleaning software Like any machine, your computer sometimes needs a tune-up, and the more you use it, the more likely it needs some TLC. Although, with plenty of rarely-used and obsolete files, tons of cache storage, extensions, and other power-hogs living on the hard drive, it’s difficult to know what’s safe to touch (i.e., delete) or even […] READ THE REST