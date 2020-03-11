New Mexico woman stole car for joyride and claimed she was Beyoncé, police say

A woman New Mexico faces criminal charges after police say she stole a car and then attempted to pass herself off as Beyoncé Knowles.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that Surena Henry was arrested last Saturday in Las Cruces, New Mexico, when a police officer noticed her vehicle resembled one that recently had been reported stolen.

Cops say she also told them she didn’t stop driving when she saw the emergency lights because she didn’t feel like it. Relatable.

From Las Cruces local TV news station KTSM:

According to court documents obtained by KTSM, the victim contacted LCPD around 7 a.m. reporting his gold 2000 Saturn 4-door car was missing from his apartment complex. About two hours later, an officer spotted the car being driven by a woman and tried to pull her over. The driver of the Saturn refused to stop and was eventually found by a different LCPD officer in the 1400 block of Alamo Street. When the officer asked the woman to identify herself, and she said her name was Beyoncé Knowles. Unfortunately for Henry, the arresting officer previously interacted with Henry and knew her true identity. Henry eventually admitted to finding the keys inside the Saturn and taking it on a joyride, according to court documents.

Via the Associated Press.