New Mexico woman stole car for joyride and claimed she was Beyoncé, police say

A woman New Mexico faces criminal charges after police say she stole a car and then attempted to pass herself off as Beyoncé Knowles.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that Surena Henry was arrested last Saturday in Las Cruces, New Mexico, when a police officer noticed her vehicle resembled one that recently had been reported stolen.
Cops say she also told them she didn’t stop driving when she saw the emergency lights because she didn’t feel like it. Relatable.
From Las Cruces local TV news station KTSM:
According to court documents obtained by KTSM, the victim contacted LCPD around 7 a.m. reporting his gold 2000 Saturn 4-door car was missing from his apartment complex. About two hours later, an officer spotted the car being driven by a woman and tried to pull her over.
The driver of the Saturn refused to stop and was eventually found by a different LCPD officer in the 1400 block of Alamo Street.
When the officer asked the woman to identify herself, and she said her name was Beyoncé Knowles. Unfortunately for Henry, the arresting officer previously interacted with Henry and knew her true identity.
Henry eventually admitted to finding the keys inside the Saturn and taking it on a joyride, according to court documents.
Via the Associated Press.
The Pembroke Pines Police Department tweeted: “Wanted: Unknown Cow.” “Description: Female cow. Brown with a white head. Faster than it looks. Talented fence jumper. Enjoys pools.”
He tried to smuggle an electric drill out of a Walmart in his pants. She faces drug charges. It’s a match made in Louisiana. A couple accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of beer from 6 different Target stores over the span of a week was arrested Sunday on theft charges, Baton Rouge sheriff’s office […]
• Criminals are tricking people who want to buy protective masks In the United Kingdom, vulnerable people who are afraid of coronavirus have lost more than 800,000 british pounds ($1 million in US dollars) to coronavirus scams in the last month.
HD. 4K. LED. Smart sets. It really is a new age for those in the market for a new TV. I mean, could you even have imagined you could affordably bring home a screen over seven feet across even just a few years ago? No, you were probably too busy trying to eke a few […]
Not too long ago, if you wanted to get employed as an IT cloud systems expert, that meant learning Amazon Web Services (AWS). That made sense back when Amazon’s market share was nearly double that of all their closest competitors combined. But 2020 is a new day. And while AWS is still the undisputed no. […]
Like any machine, your computer sometimes needs a tune-up, and the more you use it, the more likely it needs some TLC. Although, with plenty of rarely-used and obsolete files, tons of cache storage, extensions, and other power-hogs living on the hard drive, it’s difficult to know what’s safe to touch (i.e., delete) or even […]