Ozzy Osbourne releases touching autobiographical video for his recent single, "Ordinary Man" (featuring Elton John)

As part of the content for "Ordinary Man," Ozzy Obsourne's most recent record (released January 21, 2020), last night saw the release of this video for the title track. It features Osbourne sitting in a home theater watching a biographical video of his life flashing before him. And we watch Ozzy reacting.

The video is unflinching, showing the good, the bad, and the ugly of Osbourne's life and career. We see images of his Birmingham boyhood, lots of Sabbath and solo career stage and publicity shots, moments of sadness (The Osbournes reality TV lows), tragedy and death (band members' plane crash), and out-of-control drinking and drugging. Throughout, Ozzy watches. And smiles, grimaces, smirks, and cries.

It's hard not to listen to this song, and watch this video, and not think of Bowie's "Where Are We Now?" from The Next Day and Johnny Cash's "Hurt" video. "Ordinary Man" (the song and video) definitely has that life-arc swan song quality to it. As one YouTube viewer commented, this video is us watching Ozzy reacting to something that might be played at his own funeral. Some might find this morose. I found it moving and sweet. YMMV.

The track "Ordinary Man" features Elton John on piano and vocals and Slash on guitar. Guns & Roses bassist, Duff McKagan, plays throughout the record and co-wrote many of its songs.

Image: YouTube