Photos of planet Earth

Pictures of Earth by Planetary Spacecraft is, as you have perhaps already surmised, a collection of photos of our homeworld not taken by human beings.
The image above comes from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. Earth is the little dot to the top left of Saturn, shining through the rings.
For the next year or so, the NASA Deep Space Network’s 70-meter-wide (230-feet-wide) radio antenna in Canberra, Australia will have limited functionality is it undergoes critical upgrades. As a result, NASA won’t be able to transmit commands 12 billion miles into space to the intrepid Voyager 2 space probe that recently recovered quite beautifully from […]
A detailed and inviting view of Mars comes today from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, stitched together from images sent by Curiosity rover on the planet’s surface. This panorama showcases “Glen Torridon,” a region on the side of Mount Sharp that Curiosity is exploring. The panorama was taken between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, 2019, when […]
Between November 24 and December 1, 2020, NASA’s Curiosity rover captured the above image on the surface of Mars. The image contains nearly 1.8 billion pixels composed of more than 1,000 images. From NASA: The rover’s Mast Camera, or Mastcam, used its telephoto lens to produce the panorama and relied on its medium-angle lens to […]
