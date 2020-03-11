Photos of planet Earth

The image above comes from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. Earth is the little dot to the top left of Saturn, shining through the rings.

Pictures of Earth by Planetary Spacecraft is, as you have perhaps already surmised, a collection of photos of our homeworld not taken by human beings.

