Puppies in a bucket

In this video, posted by Kentfield Kennels Labrador Retrievers, a number of puppies are observed to coalesce within a single medium-sized bucket.

Though it appears the puppies are becoming more organized over time, the outcome in fact reflects the lowest energy state for the puppies. If too much energy (flops, boops, snoots, mlems) were introduced to the local system, the puppies would continue to bounce around randomly. Their coming to rest in parallel and orthogonal repose within the bucket, though apparently a complex and ordered result, in fact represents increased entropy within the available thermodynamic envelope and its approach to a maximum value at equilibrium.

PREVIOUSLY: How to organize nails.