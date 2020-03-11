Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss is a movie I never knew I needed

There is absolutely nothing in this trailer that doesn't instill me with an intense sense of glee.
Don’t say anything… (r/DeepIntoYouTube, thanks UPSO!)
As a 1970s kid “researching” high weirdness like Bigfoot, ESP, and UFOs at the library, I’d also pick up a bit of background Bermuda Triangle lore. Also known as the “Devil’s Triangle,” this is roughly the region of the Atlantic ocean between Bermuda, Puerto Rico, and the tip of Florida where aircraft and ships reportedly […]
Matt Reeves, director of The Batman, just tweeted images of the new Batmobile and it looks like a souped-up 1970s muscle car. Less military, more Mopar. Nice ride, Bruce.
Not too long ago, if you wanted to get employed as an IT cloud systems expert, that meant learning Amazon Web Services (AWS). That made sense back when Amazon’s market share was nearly double that of all their closest competitors combined. But 2020 is a new day. And while AWS is still the undisputed no. […]
Like any machine, your computer sometimes needs a tune-up, and the more you use it, the more likely it needs some TLC. Although, with plenty of rarely-used and obsolete files, tons of cache storage, extensions, and other power-hogs living on the hard drive, it’s difficult to know what’s safe to touch (i.e., delete) or even […]
Taking care of yourself is certainly trendy, but that doesn’t mean everyone is doing it. Or at least, that doesn’t mean everyone is doing it in ways that will really, truly care for their mental and physical health. That’s where sleep comes in. Quality, quantity, and consistency in your sleep patterns will improve your life […]