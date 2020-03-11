Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss is a movie I never knew I needed

There is absolutely nothing in this trailer that doesn't instill me with an intense sense of glee.

Dr. Strange director to helm new movie about the Bermuda Triangle mystery As a 1970s kid “researching” high weirdness like Bigfoot, ESP, and UFOs at the library, I’d also pick up a bit of background Bermuda Triangle lore. Also known as the “Devil’s Triangle,” this is roughly the region of the Atlantic ocean between Bermuda, Puerto Rico, and the tip of Florida where aircraft and ships reportedly […] READ THE REST

Become an expert in Microsoft Azure with the help of this $30 training bundle Not too long ago, if you wanted to get employed as an IT cloud systems expert, that meant learning Amazon Web Services (AWS). That made sense back when Amazon’s market share was nearly double that of all their closest competitors combined. But 2020 is a new day. And while AWS is still the undisputed no. […] READ THE REST

Make your computer run like new with this top-rated junk cleaning software Like any machine, your computer sometimes needs a tune-up, and the more you use it, the more likely it needs some TLC. Although, with plenty of rarely-used and obsolete files, tons of cache storage, extensions, and other power-hogs living on the hard drive, it’s difficult to know what’s safe to touch (i.e., delete) or even […] READ THE REST