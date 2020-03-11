/ Rob Beschizza / 6:28 am Wed Mar 11, 2020

U.S. counties with a life expectancy of 80 years or more

Not for much longer, sure, but here's a map of American counties whose residents enjoy a life expectancy of more than eighty years. It was drafted by Spooderman89 on Reddit using mapchart.com.

I believe the only states with not a single long-lived county are Mississippi and Delaware.