/ David Pescovitz / 11:50 am Wed Mar 11, 2020

Watch Mel Brooks' wonderfully funny and very short animated film "The Critic" (1963)

In 1962, Mel Brooks attended a screening of an abstract animation by Norman McLaren. He overheard an older fellow chattering and complaining through the whole thing. Inspired, Brooks and director Ernest Pintoff created this wonderful short film, "The Critic." Amazingly, Brooks improvised the narration while watching the animation. The film won a 1964 Academy Award in the category of Short Subjects (Cartoon).