Canada PM Trudeau self-isolating as coronavirus precaution after wife becomes ill

Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating at home after his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau began displaying flu-like symptoms, and took a test for coronavirus.

They are awaiting results from COVID-19 tests, which are free in Canada, and widely available, unlike the United States.

Here is the official statement from the government of Canada [via].