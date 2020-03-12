Download these PDF files of incredible paper mechanisms

Check out this collection of 30 PDF templates for cut-and-fold paper mechanisms and 3D optical illusions. Some of these will be familiar to readers of pop-up books, but many look like new innovations.

Baby Yoda in his floating bassinet paper toy Although you won’t find any official toys of “the Child” from Disney’s The Mandalorian in stores yet, you can decorate your tree with this authorized papercraft version of Baby Yoda in his floating bassinet. All you need is scissors, glue, and a healthy amount of some patience to get all the fiddly bits stuck together. READ THE REST

Paper sculptures of microorganisms Rogan Brown creates intricate paper sculptures inspired by microorganisms: When looking at, for example, microbes and trying to imagine the vast colony of bacteria that lives in and on our bodies the range of factual visual representation available is relatively limited so I have to use my imagination to scale everything up and create an […] READ THE REST

11 levels of origami: easy to complex Robert J. Lang, an origami artist, shows how to fold a cicada 11 different ways, from easy to complex. The final one is basically sculpting the paper with many folds into something that looks very much like a real cicada. READ THE REST

