In news footage, British chancellor's binder mysteriously changes color

In this Sky News clip, British chancellor Rishi Sunak's binder is seen to change color from burgundy to green. Theories about fancy iridescent leather were floated, but the consensus seems to be that it's an impossible change and an ill-conceived attempt at editorial humor by Sky News to reflect the "green" aspects of his newly-announced budget.

