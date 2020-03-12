NCAA cancels March Madness due to coronavirus

Breaking News: The NCAA has canceled its March Madness tournaments because of the coronavirus. Follow live updates on how the pandemic is affecting the U.S. https://t.co/jmTJTSHFZx

NCAA has just canceled the men's and women's basketball tournaments altogether. Seemed inevitable. Hard to imagine such a tournament without Kansas and Duke. https://t.co/ppKP54pAvL

Watch this gymnastics coach's incredible reflexes as he saves a young girl from a bad fall Watch this coach’s incredible reflexes as a young gymmast misses her landing during a recent competition in Nashville, Tennessee. ViralHog quoted the girl’s parent: “This was my daughter’s first run on vault and when jumping back on her back handspring she went sideways and could’ve badly hurt herself but her coach saw that she wasn’t […] READ THE REST

Injured trail runner crawled for eight hours in sub-freezing temperatures to safety Trail runner Joseph Oldendorf badly injured himself on the Duckabush River Trail in the Olympic National Park, Washington. His tibia detached, Oldendorf was unable to walk. He was wearing lightweight running clothes and it was literally freezing outside. He had a cell phone but there was no service. So he crawled. For eight hours. From […] READ THE REST

Ski resort uses helicopter to bring in more snow Over the weekend, the Luchon-Superbagnères ski resort in the French Pyrenees used a helicopter to bring in fresh snow to the slopes from higher elevations. The chopper dumped 50 tonnes of snow on the beginner and ski school slopes. From The Guardian: Hervé Pounau, the director of the local department council, said the cost of […] READ THE REST

Get access to 600+ designer approved templates for PowerPoint and Google Slides for $29 Let’s face it — Microsoft has held a hammerlock on the presentation software market for years. In fact, rough guesses estimate PowerPoint has been used for about 95 percent of all digital presentations ever since the late 90s. So to say upstarts like SlideHeap are fighting their way upstream is a colossal understatement. However, that […] READ THE REST

Get a factory recertified Microsoft Surface Pro for less than $920 Spring may not officially start for a few more days in the northern hemisphere, but Microsoft has been getting a jump on spring cleaning in recent weeks. The tech giant has been blowing out truckloads of factory recertified products at big discounts off their regular price, so it’s a great way to bolster your device […] READ THE REST