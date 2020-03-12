Stocks plunge after Trump travel ban; NYSE suspends trading

The New York Stock Exchange suspended trading shortly after opening today as markets fell hard and fast over the European travel ban announced last night by President Donald Trump. The Dow Jones fell 1700 points (7%), a drop matched by the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes.
US stocks sold off sharply for the second straight day after President Donald Trump banned European travel to the United States. Wall Street investors are worried about the scale of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences. ...
Trading is halted for 15 minutes when when the index hits first two circuit breakers: a drop of 7% and again when it falls 13%. A circuit breaker can be triggered only once per day, so if the S&P drops 7% upon the re-open, the market doesn't close again.
If the index falls 20%, trading is suspended for the rest of the day.
Trump announced the 30-day ban on travel from Europe in a televised address to the nation as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, but he seems to have been confused on some of the details and exemptions as described in the formal announcement. Chaos reigns.
It was another big night for Joe Biden, now leading rival Bernie Sanders 836 to 686 in the Dem delegate total, but Tulsi Gabbard picked up her second delegate and is still in the race! John Heilemann: Tulsi is dead serious and still running.pic.twitter.com/GAsLA74GXi — John Heilemann (@jheil) March 11, 2020
Bad night for Bernie Sanders
Penalties include fines as high as $500,000 as well as jail time of up to a year.
