The Misfits' Glenn Danzig's "Danzig Sings Elvis," the album and tour

The Misfits' Glenn Danzig will finally release his long-awaited album of Elvis covers on April 17. In celebration, the horror punk pioneer has also announced two intimate (and expensive) live performances of the material in San Francisco (4/17) and Los Angeles (4/22).

Above, Danzig's take on Elvis's “Let Yourself Go” from his 2015 covers album Skeletons.

(Facebook)