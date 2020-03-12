Trump on Coronavirus: "We need a little separation... It's gonna go away. It's gonna go away"

Having inspired a stock market sell-off and widespread panic with a bizarre, lie-filled speech last night, Trump is at it again today with the coronavirus blunders.

Said Donald John Trump just now to reporters, on the subject of the COVID-19 pandemic:

"We need a little separation until such time as this goes away. It's gonna go away. It's gonna go away."

President Trump on canceling rallies: "We need a little separation until such time as this goes away. It's going to go away." pic.twitter.com/hOHIS0eIH8 — CSPAN (@cspan) March 12, 2020

The full dump of word salad:

"We need a little separation until such time as this goes away. It's gonna go away, it's gonna go away. I was watching Scott, I was watching Scott this morning, and he was saying within 2 months. But in the meantime, we want to lose as few people as possible, so important"

We are so screwed.

[via]