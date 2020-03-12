Trump on Coronavirus: "We need a little separation... It's gonna go away. It's gonna go away"

Having inspired a stock market sell-off and widespread panic with a bizarre, lie-filled speech last night, Trump is at it again today with the coronavirus blunders.
Said Donald John Trump just now to reporters, on the subject of the COVID-19 pandemic:
"We need a little separation until such time as this goes away. It's gonna go away. It's gonna go away."
The full dump of word salad:
"We need a little separation until such time as this goes away. It's gonna go away, it's gonna go away. I was watching Scott, I was watching Scott this morning, and he was saying within 2 months. But in the meantime, we want to lose as few people as possible, so important"
We are so screwed.
[via]
Clearview AI said its facial recognition tool was only for law enforcement, but Buzzfeed News reports they gave accounts to former Trump staffer Jason Miller, as well as various Republican political operatives and a figure known to be a Holocaust denier.
📷 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten [RIGHT] instagrammed this selfie of himself hanging out with Trump and Pence before he tested positive for coronavirus. Bolsonaro’s press secretary hung out with Trump and Pence on Saturday and today tested positive for coronavirus. U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both met […]
The New York Stock Exchange suspended trading shortly after opening today as markets fell hard and fast over the European travel ban announced last night by President Donald Trump. The Dow Jones fell 1700 points (7%), a drop matched by the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. US stocks sold off sharply for the second straight […]
Spring may not officially start for a few more days in the northern hemisphere, but Microsoft has been getting a jump on spring cleaning in recent weeks. The tech giant has been blowing out truckloads of factory recertified products at big discounts off their regular price, so it’s a great way to bolster your device […]
The Social Network. X-Men Origins: Wolverine. 300. No Country for Old Men. Other than the fact that these were all giant movies with either massive critical or box office appeal, these films don’t appear to have a lot in common on the surface. But once you scratch that surface, you’ll find that all four, as […]
Another day, another data breach affecting thousands, another giant international company apologizing and wondering publicly about what went wrong with their cybersecurity. The latest victim: Virgin Media, who saw someone illegally access user information for about 900,000 Virgin customers. There was no evidence of hacking or compromised financial information here, but every company fears to […]