Trump's coronavirus address to the nation with all the crazy stuff removed

my teenage daughter edited together a version of trump's address with only heavy breathing moments and I honestly don't think I've ever been prouder of her

Last night, Trump addressed the nation. His solution to the coronavirus pandemic was to announce a European travel ban and then describe its terms inaccurately. Everyone's confused and angry as a result, but everyone knew something like this would happen, so here we are. For those of us wanting to catch up with the important parts without listening to the nonsense, @schnd posted an edit of the address put together by his dauighter.

It's embedded above; linked here.