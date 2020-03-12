/ Rob Beschizza / 4:59 am Thu Mar 12, 2020

Trump's coronavirus address to the nation with all the crazy stuff removed

Last night, Trump addressed the nation. His solution to the coronavirus pandemic was to announce a European travel ban and then describe its terms inaccurately. Everyone's confused and angry as a result, but everyone knew something like this would happen, so here we are. For those of us wanting to catch up with the important parts without listening to the nonsense, @schnd posted an edit of the address put together by his dauighter.

It's embedded above; linked here.