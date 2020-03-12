With tourist trade down, hungry wild monkeys storm city in Thailand in search of food

“There’s normally a lot of tourists here to feed the monkeys but now there are not as many, because of the coronavirus,” a person in Lopburi, Thailand told a News Parliament reporter. As a results hundreds of the ravenous animals are "terrorising" the city "in search of food."
From the article:
Even locals who’re used to the animals’ behaviour appear stunned through their ferocity.
Onlooker Sasaluk Rattanachai, who captured the scene from out of doors a store the place she works, mentioned: ”They seemed extra like wild canines than monkeys.
“They went loopy for the one piece of food. I’ve by no means noticed them this competitive.
”I believe the monkeys had been very, very hungry.
@gloriagaynor It only takes :20 seconds to “SURVIVE!”👏💕🎶 ##iWillSurviveChallenge ##fyp ##coronavirus ##handwashing ♬ I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor Disco diva Gloria Gaynor picked her own 1978 jam for 20 seconds of handwashing. (And you are correct, the video doesn’t show the full 20 seconds.) Oh no, not I, I will survive Oh, as long […]
Danish company UVD Robots developed autonomous mobile robots outfitted with powerful ultraviolet lights that destroy microbes. The robots roam hospitals pausing at pre-determine points to fire up their disinfecting beams. According to UVD, they’ve shipped hundreds of robots to China in recent weeks as they rush to meet the demand from more than 2,000 medical […]
Spring may not officially start for a few more days in the northern hemisphere, but Microsoft has been getting a jump on spring cleaning in recent weeks. The tech giant has been blowing out truckloads of factory recertified products at big discounts off their regular price, so it’s a great way to bolster your device […]
The Social Network. X-Men Origins: Wolverine. 300. No Country for Old Men. Other than the fact that these were all giant movies with either massive critical or box office appeal, these films don’t appear to have a lot in common on the surface. But once you scratch that surface, you’ll find that all four, as […]
Another day, another data breach affecting thousands, another giant international company apologizing and wondering publicly about what went wrong with their cybersecurity. The latest victim: Virgin Media, who saw someone illegally access user information for about 900,000 Virgin customers. There was no evidence of hacking or compromised financial information here, but every company fears to […]