With tourist trade down, hungry wild monkeys storm city in Thailand in search of food

“There’s normally a lot of tourists here to feed the monkeys but now there are not as many, because of the coronavirus,” a person in Lopburi, Thailand told a News Parliament reporter. As a results hundreds of the ravenous animals are "terrorising" the city "in search of food."

From the article:

Even locals who’re used to the animals’ behaviour appear stunned through their ferocity.

Onlooker Sasaluk Rattanachai, who captured the scene from out of doors a store the place she works, mentioned: ”They seemed extra like wild canines than monkeys.

“They went loopy for the one piece of food. I’ve by no means noticed them this competitive.

”I believe the monkeys had been very, very hungry.