Brighten up your social distancing with Coronavirus greeting cards

These were all made by Vinny Mraz, a New York-based a playwright, teaching artist and theater maker, who, like many New Yorkers, is nervously enjoying his self-quarantine and freaking out about how to make ends meet. "What's even scarier is deciding to isolate with the wrong person," he writes. "Thankfully, my Covid Greetings Cards will help you make sure you end up with the best possible Covid Co-Pilot without embarrassing small talk."

Maybe if you're lucky, you can even get a lil' Covid-69?

Look, the world's pretty bleak right now, but at least this brought a smile to my face.