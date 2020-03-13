Brighten up your social distancing with Coronavirus greeting cards

These were all made by Vinny Mraz, a New York-based a playwright, teaching artist and theater maker, who, like many New Yorkers, is nervously enjoying his self-quarantine and freaking out about how to make ends meet. "What's even scarier is deciding to isolate with the wrong person," he writes. "Thankfully, my Covid Greetings Cards will help you make sure you end up with the best possible Covid Co-Pilot without embarrassing small talk."
Maybe if you're lucky, you can even get a lil' Covid-69?
Look, the world's pretty bleak right now, but at least this brought a smile to my face.
“Pornhub is donating its March proceeds from Modelhub to support Italy during this unfortunate time,” the company said on Twitter: Model earnings will remain untouched, this is coming straight from Pornhub’s share. Italy will also have free access to Pornhub Premium throughout the month. Forza Italia, we love you! pic.twitter.com/8ckeikKKnv — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March […]
From Politico: The U.S. government proclamation initiating the ban targets 26 European countries that comprise a visa-free travel zone known as the Schengen Area. The United Kingdom, which is home to Trump Turnberry and Trump International Golf Links, and Ireland, which is home to another Trump-branded hotel and golf course at Doonbeg, do not participate […]
It’s been suggested by experts for some time now that the COVID-19 situation is far more dire in Iran than the nation’s government has been willing to admit. According to Iran, 10,000 of its citizens have been infected with the novel coronavirus, of which 429 have died. However, satellite images that appear to show mass […]
Ever since their debut in 2016, the audio world has been chasing Apple’s AirPods. Launched with all the cache of a major Apple product along with its obvious integration with iPhones and iPads and these earbuds were essentially the tech equivalent of a rich kid born with a silver spoon in his mouth. But the […]
If numbers and data science are all just a big mystery to you, think of today’s data scientists as modern-day versions of the old California gold rush prospectors panning the water. They’d sift through virtual mountains of soil, gravel and loads of various river debris, all in search of the tiniest fleck of valuable gold […]
Let’s face it — Microsoft has held a hammerlock on the presentation software market for years. In fact, rough guesses estimate PowerPoint has been used for about 95 percent of all digital presentations ever since the late 90s. So to say upstarts like SlideHeap are fighting their way upstream is a colossal understatement. However, that […]