"Somebody is going to get hurt!" a worker yells over and over, to no avail.
When the tribunals commence, teenage judges on their charmin thrones, the court will rise and be seated to the revolutionary cry merde sans frontières.
"Somebody is going to get hurt!" a worker yells over and over, to no avail.
When the tribunals commence, teenage judges on their charmin thrones, the court will rise and be seated to the revolutionary cry merde sans frontières.
In Hong Kong, knife-wielding robbers stole 600 rolls of toilet paper from a delivery worker outside Wellcome Supermarket. Police reportedly nabbed two suspects and recovered some of the toilet paper, a hot commodity as people stock up in fear of the coronavirus. From the BBC News: Other household products have also seen panic-buying including rice, […]
While walking the aisles of the supermarket this evening, a friend spotted some green tea-scented toilet paper, with lovely embossed tea leaves, too. Photo: Richard Pavonarius
The public bathroom at Beijing’s Temple of Heaven Park now has a toilet paper dispenser outfitted with a camera and facial recognition technology to prevent toilet paper theft. From the New York Times: Before entering restrooms in the park, visitors must now stare into a computer mounted on the wall for three seconds before a […]
Ever since their debut in 2016, the audio world has been chasing Apple’s AirPods. Launched with all the cache of a major Apple product along with its obvious integration with iPhones and iPads and these earbuds were essentially the tech equivalent of a rich kid born with a silver spoon in his mouth. But the […]
If numbers and data science are all just a big mystery to you, think of today’s data scientists as modern-day versions of the old California gold rush prospectors panning the water. They’d sift through virtual mountains of soil, gravel and loads of various river debris, all in search of the tiniest fleck of valuable gold […]
Let’s face it — Microsoft has held a hammerlock on the presentation software market for years. In fact, rough guesses estimate PowerPoint has been used for about 95 percent of all digital presentations ever since the late 90s. So to say upstarts like SlideHeap are fighting their way upstream is a colossal understatement. However, that […]