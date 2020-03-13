Here's Sarah Palin singing "Baby Got Back" dressed in a bright pink bear costume

In the video above, she explains her decision as some kind of deconstructive performance art about the media and politics and body image, or something.

I've never actually watched The Masked Singer but I'm pretty sure I hate it now, thanks. If anything, this just confirms to me that we're living in a simulation, and someone out there is laughing very hard at all of this.

Sarah Palin raps "Baby Got Back" while dressed as a bear, shocking "The Masked Singer" viewers [Sophie Lewis / CBS News]