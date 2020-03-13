Reality TV stars of Diesel Brothers fined $850,000 for removing smog prevention devices from trucks

The Drive reports that "the stars of Discovery Channel's Diesel Brothers television show are being ordered to pay $851,451 for their role in producing and selling modified diesel pickups that wreaked environmental havoc in the state of Utah."

They were found guilty of stripping emissions equipment from diesel pickups. The trial was initiated by Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, which purchased a modified truck from the Diesel Brothers and tested it for emissions. The "results showed it emitted 36 times more pollution and 21 times more particulate matter than if it was equipped with proper emissions systems," reports The Drive.

The federal judge in the case also said the gentleman, known as "Heavy D" and "Diesel Dave," are also on the hook for the plaintiffs' $1.2 million legal fees and that the fines can't be avoided through bankruptcy.