Reality TV stars of Diesel Brothers fined $850,000 for removing smog prevention devices from trucks

The Drive reports that "the stars of Discovery Channel's Diesel Brothers television show are being ordered to pay $851,451 for their role in producing and selling modified diesel pickups that wreaked environmental havoc in the state of Utah."
They were found guilty of stripping emissions equipment from diesel pickups. The trial was initiated by Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, which purchased a modified truck from the Diesel Brothers and tested it for emissions. The "results showed it emitted 36 times more pollution and 21 times more particulate matter than if it was equipped with proper emissions systems," reports The Drive.
Image: "Diesel Dave" Kiley (left) and Dave "Heavy D" Sparks (right). Discovery Media
The federal judge in the case also said the gentleman, known as "Heavy D" and "Diesel Dave," are also on the hook for the plaintiffs' $1.2 million legal fees and that the fines can't be avoided through bankruptcy.
Ever since their debut in 2016, the audio world has been chasing Apple’s AirPods. Launched with all the cache of a major Apple product along with its obvious integration with iPhones and iPads and these earbuds were essentially the tech equivalent of a rich kid born with a silver spoon in his mouth. But the […]
If numbers and data science are all just a big mystery to you, think of today’s data scientists as modern-day versions of the old California gold rush prospectors panning the water. They’d sift through virtual mountains of soil, gravel and loads of various river debris, all in search of the tiniest fleck of valuable gold […]
Let’s face it — Microsoft has held a hammerlock on the presentation software market for years. In fact, rough guesses estimate PowerPoint has been used for about 95 percent of all digital presentations ever since the late 90s. So to say upstarts like SlideHeap are fighting their way upstream is a colossal understatement. However, that […]