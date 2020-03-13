Tactical toilet paper

Wipe away the coronapocalypse in stealthy style with Renova black toilet paper [Amazon], your everyday carry for the virus crisis. With 140 "very soft and absorbent" 3-ply sheets per 100% virgin pulp roll, you'll make short work of shite for the next few weeks — all without having to fight the army of doomshoppers raiding the tissue aisles daily at Target and Costco.

Artisanal plastic crates Congratulations, shoppers! You can order plastic crates in beautiful pastel colors at significantly inflated prices. Available in large, medium or small. [Goodhoodstore via dieworkwear] These look very similar indeed to similarly pricey pastel crates on Amazon, being sold under randomly-generated brand names like SHINEME and MUYOZZ. At the New York Times, John Hermann recently wrote […] READ THE REST

Charmin's Forever Roll is the best freestanding toilet roll holder We received the Charmin Forever Roll with Stand [Amazon] as a joke gift but it has improved the quality of our lives immeasurably due to the sheer enormity of the roll, its portability, and the general improvement in bathroom logistics thereby facilitated. It is the best toilet roll holder. Essentially, it’s a nice metal stand […] READ THE REST

Save over 70% on these cost-effective alternatives to Apple's Airpod Pros Ever since their debut in 2016, the audio world has been chasing Apple’s AirPods. Launched with all the cache of a major Apple product along with its obvious integration with iPhones and iPads and these earbuds were essentially the tech equivalent of a rich kid born with a silver spoon in his mouth. But the […] READ THE REST

Learn some of the most important tactics for organizing and analyzing large data sets for just $30 If numbers and data science are all just a big mystery to you, think of today’s data scientists as modern-day versions of the old California gold rush prospectors panning the water. They’d sift through virtual mountains of soil, gravel and loads of various river debris, all in search of the tiniest fleck of valuable gold […] READ THE REST