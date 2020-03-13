Watch the trailer for HBO's "The Plot Against America" miniseries debuting 3/16/2020

Philip Roth's 2004 alternate history novel about a Charles Lindbergh -ed Nazi takeover of the United States, The Plot Against America, has been adapted as a 6-part HBO miniseries. Created by David Simon and Ed Burns (the duo behind The Wire), it debuts on Monday, March 16, 2020 and stars Winona Ryder and John Turturro.
BBC has a review, giving it 3 out of 5 stars. Conclusion: "The Plot Against America has high, half-realised ambitions. Preaching to its audience didn’t have to be one of them." I'm going to watch it anyway.
If you shoot videos for your business or just for fun, it’s practically inevitable that you’ll eventually start wanting to up the production values. For most vlog style videos, it’s not like you need Star Wars-level special effects or anything. But even trying to change out your background digitally with a simple green-screen effect requires […]
Ever since their debut in 2016, the audio world has been chasing Apple’s AirPods. Launched with all the cache of a major Apple product along with its obvious integration with iPhones and iPads and these earbuds were essentially the tech equivalent of a rich kid born with a silver spoon in his mouth. But the […]
If numbers and data science are all just a big mystery to you, think of today’s data scientists as modern-day versions of the old California gold rush prospectors panning the water. They’d sift through virtual mountains of soil, gravel and loads of various river debris, all in search of the tiniest fleck of valuable gold […]