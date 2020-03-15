Lego makes short work of steel axle

From The Brick Experiment Channel comes this test: "Let's see how Lego-compatible stainless steel axle deforms or breaks when high torque is applied. The test bench is made using only plastic Lego parts. Enjoy!"

Spoiler: the steel piece barely holds form at 5 Newton metres of torque, gives slowly at 9, and twists like warm candy at 15.