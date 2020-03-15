Lego makes short work of steel axle

From The Brick Experiment Channel comes this test: "Let's see how Lego-compatible stainless steel axle deforms or breaks when high torque is applied. The test bench is made using only plastic Lego parts. Enjoy!"
Spoiler: the steel piece barely holds form at 5 Newton metres of torque, gives slowly at 9, and twists like warm candy at 15.
This is the way to get a Baby Yoda minifig. The 1000+ piece LEGO Razor Crest can be ordered in advance of its September debut. Baby Yoda! LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Razor Crest 75292 Building Kit, New 2020, Amazon Exclusive (1,023 Pieces) via Amazon
Assembling LEGO’s official Star Destroyer kit [Amazon] is no mean feat: it has nearly 4,800 pieces and retails for $700. But Matt Benner, aka TheBrickWiz, went 30,000 better, constructing a collossal Star Wars spaceship to put the fear of Vader into any rebel fool enough to fall into its gravity well. He even made the […]
Jens Nygaard Knudsen, the creator of the LEGO mini-fig has passed away at age 78. Washington Post: Over the decades, the company honed modern techniques of manufacturing plastic toys, patenting its signature stud-and-tube locking system for its toy building bricks in 1958. But until Mr. Knudsen’s innovations in the 1970s, Lego lacked a human or […]
