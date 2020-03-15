Meet McMuffin Rat

He's lovin' it. And I have to say, what's not to love. (That's a rhetorical question.)

Watch this impressive c.1929 footage of construction workers atop NYC's Chrysler Building No, they aren’t wearing any harnesses. But some of them are sporting rather dashing chapeaus. From Speed Graphic Film and Video: New York’s Chrysler Building, one of the city’s most iconic skyscrapers, was built in a remarkably short time–foundation work began in November 1928, and the building officially opened in May 1930. Even more remarkably, […] READ THE REST

Andrew Cuomo's naked hostility drives out MTA president Andy Byford, the "Train Daddy" who has transformed the world's rail systems Andy Byford comes from generations of public transportation workers and worked his way from a London Underground platform supervisor to running multiple British rail lines; then went to Australia where he oversaw Railcorp in NSW; then to Toronto, where he ran a successful five-year initiative that turned the TTC into the American Public Transportation Association's […] READ THE REST

Designs.ai can give your company an iconic logo you need in a matter of seconds Here’s a cool factoid about company branding and the importance of iconic imagery that you probably never considered. Brands that do a poor job of branding themselves to the public definitely pay the price. In fact, it’s a literal price…as in, salaries 10 percent higher than their better-branded competitors. Not only does the lack of […] READ THE REST

Become a CompTIA-approved IT security pro with 7 different certification prep courses The top security risk to any company’s vital IT systems isn’t hackers or malware. It’s basic, pure and simple human error, according to CompTIA, the industry’s most respected trade association. Even though 75 percent of companies have cybersecurity training for their employees, less than 45 percent say their staff has adequate security expertise. It’s just […] READ THE REST