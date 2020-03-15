Set the mood with this designer combination lamp, Bluetooth speaker, and wine cooler

Let's go ahead and assume you never thought you'd own a lamp that can chill a bottle of Albariño. And if that lamp that's also a cooler were also a Bluetooth speaker, it's even less likely the idea crossed your mind, but here we are. The Dutch company Kooduu designed a multifunction accent piece that looks great in any indoor—or outdoor—space and gives your gathering a level of chic ambiance you didn't know was missing.
Functioning as an LED lamp with warm yellow illumination, a 10-watt wireless speaker with 180-foot Bluetooth range, and a wine cooler and/or plant stand, the Synergy Pro comes in three sizes (small and medium both hold 1 bottle of wine; large holds 2) and can be mixed or matched however you please to create a focal piece in your room or offer surround sound for your playlist.
Yup, you can DIY a whole unexpected sound system in your living room, on your patio, or in your screen house: Through the built-in antenna, each lamp can be coupled to other Kooduu products. The genuine leather handle makes it easy to move around, and the rechargeable battery boasts up to 8 hours of playtime to keep the party going all evening or ensure your sleep cast runs through the night. It can help you chill things out or pump things up, and look like artwork while doing so.
Normally starting at $159.99 for the small size, the Kooduu: 3-in-1 Designer Lamp, Speaker & Cooler is available for 10% off when you use the coupon KOODUU10, lowering the final starting price to $143.99.
The death toll in Italy’s coronavirus outbreak today passed 1,000. Schools throughout Italy are completely shut down, which is reportedly driving a surge in internet traffic as bored kids forced to stay indoors turn to online games.
“Facebook’s default settings facilitated the disclosure of personal information, including sensitive information, at the expense of privacy.”
“Before Clearview Became a Police Tool, It Was a Secret Plaything of the Rich.” That’s the title of the New York Times piece, and that’s the horrifying reality of how artificial intelligence and facial recognition are already being used in ways that violate your expectations of privacy in the world.
Learning to code can be intimidating. It always takes some time and attention to develop any new skill, but for one with as many approaches as programming, it can be particularly nerve-wracking, especially when you’ve never dipped into those murky waters before. Even if you fall into that absolute beginner category, the package of training […]
The great thing about living your best life is that it means something different to each individual. So while you may not need new socks or a fishing camera, other people are clamoring for it. To prove the point, we’ve assembled 25 of the best deals we were able to scrounge up this week. Some […]
Here’s a cool factoid about company branding and the importance of iconic imagery that you probably never considered. Brands that do a poor job of branding themselves to the public definitely pay the price. In fact, it’s a literal price…as in, salaries 10 percent higher than their better-branded competitors. Not only does the lack of […]