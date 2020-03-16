Amazon and eBay punished coronavirus price-gougers by making it harder for the rest of us to get hand sanitizer

Now, while millions of people across the country search in vain for hand sanitizer to protect themselves from the spread of the coronavirus, Mr. Colvin is sitting on 17,700 bottles of the stuff with little idea where to sell them.

In other words: they punished people for manipulating supply-and-demand in a time of great need, Amazon and eBay by cutting off the suppliers, so they can't sell the supplies they have, which in turn makes the demand grow.

The philosophical decision behind banning these greedy users certainly makes sense. But there has to be a better way to do that than to just … further exacerbate the problems of supply-and-demand?

Not everyone agrees that price gouging is immoral, of course; the Libertarian Institute argues that it's a perfect example of why an unregulated free market is the best system for dealing with crises. Unfortunately, they don't actually offer any demonstrable or historical evidence to support this claim, other than a hunch that humans will definitely act morally and responsible because price gouging will empower them to better target their marks, or something.

Clearly I disagree. But I think it's worth reading the entire Times article just for the glorious chef-kiss of a final paragraph.