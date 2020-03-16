/ Gareth Branwyn / 5:55 pm Mon Mar 16, 2020

Attention shut-in chaos cultists: Chaosium releases "Call of Cthulhu The Coloring Book" as a free download

In an effort to stave off boredom during the great quarantine of 2020, our pals over at Chaosium have made their award-winning Call of Cthulhu The Coloring Book available as a free download.

They've also announced a Call of Cthulhu The Coloring Book coloring competition. Share your colored handiwork on social media with the hashtag #homewithchaosium and they'll reshare and will be giving away prizes to their favorite entries.

Images: Chaosium, Inc.