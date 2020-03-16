Man blames media for news

"It's no worse than the flu!" yells an angry man at a TV news crew in a parking lot. "I don't even blame the chinese!"

Facts as they stand: the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has a mortality rate at least 8 times that of flu (South Korea, the lowest at 0.77%) and much higher elsewhere (China, 3.6%), with the curve heavily weighted to seniors and people with underlying health conditions. For example, flu mortality for the elderly is about 1.5%, but COVID-019 mortality for the elderly is in excess of 14%.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is unequivocally worse than flu.