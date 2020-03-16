Man blames media for news

Or is it “listen the world burn by”? Either way, some folks are taking their unexpected isolation time at home to make coronavirus-specific playlists. Here are the ones I’m aware of, thanks to in-the-know pals: album/song images via Google search
Let’s go ahead and assume you never thought you’d own a lamp that can chill a bottle of Albariño. And if that lamp that’s also a cooler were also a Bluetooth speaker, it’s even less likely the idea crossed your mind, but here we are. The Dutch company Kooduu designed a multifunction accent piece that […]
Learning to code can be intimidating. It always takes some time and attention to develop any new skill, but for one with as many approaches as programming, it can be particularly nerve-wracking, especially when you’ve never dipped into those murky waters before. Even if you fall into that absolute beginner category, the package of training […]
The great thing about living your best life is that it means something different to each individual. So while you may not need new socks or a fishing camera, other people are clamoring for it. To prove the point, we’ve assembled 25 of the best deals we were able to scrounge up this week. Some […]