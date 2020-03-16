/ David Pescovitz / 2:33 pm Mon Mar 16, 2020

Police: Don't call 911 when you run out of toilet paper

In Oregon, the Newport Police Department posted a message on Facebook (pasted below) urging citizens not to dial 911 when they run out of toilet paper. The reason they posted this is because, yes, people have been they expect stupid people will be calling 911 after running out of toilet paper. (Here's their update that spurred the correction.)

image: GorillaSushi (CC BY-SA 2.0)