Professional sports bettors are desperate to capitalize on coronavirus, too

"Vegas Dave" Oancea is a bit of a celebrity bookie for sports betting; or at least, that's how he's been described by my friends who care about such things. But with so many leagues canceling or postponing games in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis — and in the wake of his own recent legal problems — Vegas Dave is particularly desperate to keep the cash flowing.
And that's why he's now offering serious bets on things like curling. Badminton. Cricket? Checkers. Even UNO! (Yes, really) If you're lucky, there could be some bets on spelling bees and hula-hooping, too.
Let’s f–king go. Forget about March Madness, forget about the NBA, forget about baseball being delayed for a couple of weeks. I’ve got the curling whale play of the day. I’ve been studying curling all fucking day. Also the $99 badminton package, $99 cricket package.
How the fuck do I do it? Curling whale winner. Badminton package cashes three parlays and the fucking cricket package? Perfect 3-0 clean sweep. Tomorrow, we got archery, checkers, and an UNO tournament. We’re also trying to get into the spelling bee contest, the over/under of every other sport in the world that’s still going on. Don’t sleep on the international hula hoop contest semifinals.
I'm not much of a gambler, but that's because I think I have enough of an addictive personality that if I were to be a gambler, I would seriously fuck things up for myself and everyone around me. Which is kind of the vibe I'm getting from this guy, too.
But hey, if you want to make quick cash before the impending recession hits — maybe I'm an idiot, and hula hoops bets really are the way to go?
Saddest gambling expert ‘Vegas Dave’ trying to sell you on curling, checkers [Samantha Previte / NY Post]
Image: Baishampayn Ghose / Flickr (CC 2.0)
Writing in Marker, David Gauvey Herbert gives us an extended-play version of China's legendary bank-robber, Ren Xiaofeng, a bank official in a small industrial city who tried to make ends meet by stealing cash to buy lottery tickets, planning to return the money out of his winnings -- but instead lost, and kept on losing, […]
Seems a pro-poker player, Mike Postle, has achieved impossible-seeming results. Other players have put hours upon hours upon hours into analyzing his baffling play. It is like watching someone play with perfect information, they claim! While nothing definitive has been found, Stones Gambling Hall, a live poker site where the questionable Postle has spent a […]
Brandon Presser managed the high-roller suites in Las Vegas’s Cosmopolitan. They’re reserved for players who front more than a million in the hotel’s private casino.
As a parent, you likely start feeling a little guilty whenever you let your kid play video games for too long. Gaming is fun and most kids get completely enraptured, but you inevitably start thinking about all the more enriching and educational ways they could fill those hours spent rampaging through digital worlds and blasting […]
When it comes to DIY electronics, there are few brand names that carry more weight these days than Arduino and the Raspberry Pi. Over the past 15 years, Arduino has grown from a tool to teach electronics to the uninitiated into an environment of startling innovation where creative minds fashion their own Arduino slow-drip coffee […]
Let’s go ahead and assume you never thought you’d own a lamp that can chill a bottle of Albariño. And if that lamp that’s also a cooler were also a Bluetooth speaker, it’s even less likely the idea crossed your mind, but here we are. The Dutch company Kooduu designed a multifunction accent piece that […]