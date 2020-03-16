Tag yourself on this social distancing D&D alignment chart

My favorite thing about joke D&D alignment charts is that I am always, always Chaotic Good. I just can't avoid my nature, and everybody knows it.
Lawful Good: washing your hands, social distancing, and forwarding your mom's pandemic advice emails to your friends
Neutral Good: taking loong moody walks by yourself at weird hours of the day
Chaotic Good: having a facetime tinder hookup and venmoing your service industry friends what you would have spent at the bar
Lawful Neutral: writing a series of poems/personal essays on what "distance" means to you
True Neutral: putting aside your manuscript to watch all 543 episodes of chopped
Chaotic Neutral: adopting a lizard
Lawful Evil: hoarding hand sanitizer and toilet paper
Neutral Evil: exacerbating panic and yelling at people on the internet
Chaotic Evil: having the privilege and resources to be able to self-isolate and choosing not to because this is America and you feel fine
via Aiden Arata on Instagram
Top image via Wikimedia Commons / CC 4.0
