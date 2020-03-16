/ Mark Frauenfelder / 4:43 pm Mon Mar 16, 2020

This 2013 movie about a viral pandemic is trending

The Flu (2013) is available as an Amazon Prime streaming movie.

From the YouTube description:

The Flu is the first ever South Korean disaster film about a viral pandemic. It has been garnering much attention after being voted first place in "Most Anticipated Film" survey conducted by Nate for August with a whopping 47%. The highly anticipated disaster film tells the story of panic, despair, and desperate struggle for survival of a hopeless city that has been quarantined and essentially left for dead after the outbreak of a deadly virus. With its realistic portrayal of the horror and chaos that follows a national scale disaster, "The Flu" may just be the film that will make history in the South Korean disaster film genre.