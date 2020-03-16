Watch a Looney Tunes cartoon with Bugs and Daffy as drug addicts (1975)

Please enjoy the underground classic "Rabbit Habit" by Steve Peck, who writes:
This is an animated cartoon I produced myself in 1975 to show what Bugs, Daffy and Elmer would be doing in Central Park 12 years after WB stopped making Looney Tunes.....I showed it to Tex Avery in 1975 when he was 80 and he loved it and said "I wish I had a job to give you." Showed it to Chuck Jones. He was very conservative and did not like what I had done to his characters and did not offer me a job.
