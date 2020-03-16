/ Thom Dunn / 1:05 pm Mon Mar 16, 2020

WWE Smackdown without an audience is a like Beckett-esque absurdist theatre

Don't get me wrong — it's fun to be in the audience during a big, zany wrestling match, cheering on the drama both despite and to embrace the kayfabe. But this gloriously bizarre performance art satisfies a very different part of my brain.

 