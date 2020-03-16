WWE Smackdown without an audience is a like Beckett-esque absurdist theatre

Don't get me wrong — it's fun to be in the audience during a big, zany wrestling match, cheering on the drama both despite and to embrace the kayfabe. But this gloriously bizarre performance art satisfies a very different part of my brain.
It was 1993. I was working on my book Media Virus, and about to return home to LA from San Francisco, when Timothy Leary called to ask if I could make room for a “friend in need” who needed a ride. That friend turned out to be Genesis P-Orridge. I had known of Gen through […]
Genesis Breyer P-Orridge — the pioneering performance artist, musician, and occultist — died this morning. S/he was 70-years-old. Gen’s daughters Caresse and Genesse released the following statement: Dear friends, family and loving supporters, It is with very heavy hearts that we announce thee passing of our beloved father, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge. S/he had been battling […]
A few weeks ago at Appleton, Wisconsin’s Lawrence University, a group of experimental musicians, dancers, and performance artists staged “Breathe,” a “multidisicplinary water opera” in the college’s swimming pool. (The video above is from a previous performance at Middlebury College’s Natatorium). From Fox Cities Magazine: Lawrence University’s Margaret Sunghe Paek, professor of dance and curator […]
As a parent, you likely start feeling a little guilty whenever you let your kid play video games for too long. Gaming is fun and most kids get completely enraptured, but you inevitably start thinking about all the more enriching and educational ways they could fill those hours spent rampaging through digital worlds and blasting […]
When it comes to DIY electronics, there are few brand names that carry more weight these days than Arduino and the Raspberry Pi. Over the past 15 years, Arduino has grown from a tool to teach electronics to the uninitiated into an environment of startling innovation where creative minds fashion their own Arduino slow-drip coffee […]
Let’s go ahead and assume you never thought you’d own a lamp that can chill a bottle of Albariño. And if that lamp that’s also a cooler were also a Bluetooth speaker, it’s even less likely the idea crossed your mind, but here we are. The Dutch company Kooduu designed a multifunction accent piece that […]