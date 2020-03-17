And now, a ditty about the guy who bought up 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer in Tennessee

That nasty price-gouging dude who hoarded over 17K bottles of hand sanitizer (to jack up the price and sell them on Amazon), a) has donated all of it to charity , and b) has had a song written about him. It's called " Family Businessman " and it's by Tennessee duo Good Cop/Rad Cop — enjoy!

Coronavirus in Ireland: Leo Varadkar’s St Patrick’s Day broadcast (video, full text) • Taoiseach addresses Ireland on St Patrick’s Day to warn of coming hardship • Today: 354 cases confirmed in Ireland • Predicted: 15,000 Covid-19 cases in Ireland within 2 weeks On what he called “A St. Patrick’s Day like no other,” Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned the nation that the expanding “crisis will last months […] READ THE REST

Person admits to accidentally washing hands with cheese for days A Vancouver, Washington woman dutifully washed her hands frequently for several days before realizing it wasn’t a chunk of soap by her sink. Rather, it was piece of Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese. From the Irish Post: Sharing her sorry tale on Reddit, Miley explained how the cheese ended up being mistaken for a bit of […] READ THE REST

Unaware of widespread coronavirus, Big Brother contestants wonder why they don't have a live audience The world drastically changed in just the last month and a half over COVID-19. But while restaurants have shuttered, schools have closed, toilet paper has become a priceless commodity, and the stock market plummeted at a pace never seen before, none of this fazed the contestants on television’s “reality” show Big Brother — because until […] READ THE REST

