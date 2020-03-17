/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 4:40 pm Tue Mar 17, 2020

And now, a ditty about the guy who bought up 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer in Tennessee

That nasty price-gouging dude who hoarded over 17K bottles of hand sanitizer (to jack up the price and sell them on Amazon), a) has donated all of it to charity, and b) has had a song written about him. It's called "Family Businessman" and it's by Tennessee duo Good Cop/Rad Cop — enjoy!

screengrab via YouTube

(Reddit)