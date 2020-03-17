Dog enjoys leaping into large pile of leaves

Behold Stella, exemplifying the canine propensity to barrel headlong into piles of leaves.
I’ll just leaf this right here... Stella’s BEST LEAF JUMPS OF ALL TIME!
Behold Stella, exemplifying the canine propensity to barrel headlong into piles of leaves.
I’ll just leaf this right here... Stella’s BEST LEAF JUMPS OF ALL TIME!
My friend Ben Gibbard from Death Cab for Cutie plans to perform daily in his home studio and stream it live on YouTube/Facebook at 4pm PST. And he’s taking requests. Thanks Ben! From his announcement: I know you are all freaked out right now. I am, too. And while I’m proud that we’re all doing […]
On New Year’s Day 1963, two bodies were discovered on an Australian riverbank. Though their identities were quickly determined, weeks of intensive investigation failed to uncover a cause or motive for their deaths. In this week’s episode of the Futility Closet podcast we’ll tell the story of the Bogle-Chandler case, which riveted Australia for years. […]
An old Mitchell and Webb skit, contra Voltaire; if you know them, you already know which one it is: “I’m not saying do it. I’m just saying to run it through the computer to see if it would work.”
If you’re a child of the 20th century, you grew up playing with blocks, dolls, action figures or some assortment of those traditional toys. But for a kid of the 2020s, they’ll be able to say, “When I was a kid, I built my own phone.” It’s a wonderful time to be alive, right? As […]
There are few experiences that match the sheer raw power of being front and center for a huge rock concert. It can be exhilarating. But without sounding too much like your mom, it can also be far more dangerous than you realize. Hearing damage often happens from exposure to prolonged loud noises over 85 decibels […]
As a parent, you likely start feeling a little guilty whenever you let your kid play video games for too long. Gaming is fun and most kids get completely enraptured, but you inevitably start thinking about all the more enriching and educational ways they could fill those hours spent rampaging through digital worlds and blasting […]