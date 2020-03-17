Dog enjoys leaping into large pile of leaves

Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard will play live from home everyday My friend Ben Gibbard from Death Cab for Cutie plans to perform daily in his home studio and stream it live on YouTube/Facebook at 4pm PST. And he’s taking requests. Thanks Ben! From his announcement: I know you are all freaked out right now. I am, too. And while I’m proud that we’re all doing […] READ THE REST

A bizarre case of inexplicable death on a riverbank in Sydney in 1963 On New Year’s Day 1963, two bodies were discovered on an Australian riverbank. Though their identities were quickly determined, weeks of intensive investigation failed to uncover a cause or motive for their deaths. In this week’s episode of the Futility Closet podcast we’ll tell the story of the Bogle-Chandler case, which riveted Australia for years. […] READ THE REST

British coronavirus policy explained An old Mitchell and Webb skit, contra Voltaire; if you know them, you already know which one it is: “I’m not saying do it. I’m just saying to run it through the computer to see if it would work.” READ THE REST

The Ringo is a build-it-yourself mobile phone that actually works If you’re a child of the 20th century, you grew up playing with blocks, dolls, action figures or some assortment of those traditional toys. But for a kid of the 2020s, they’ll be able to say, “When I was a kid, I built my own phone.” It’s a wonderful time to be alive, right? As […] READ THE REST

These earplugs are engineered to save your hearing without messing with your music There are few experiences that match the sheer raw power of being front and center for a huge rock concert. It can be exhilarating. But without sounding too much like your mom, it can also be far more dangerous than you realize. Hearing damage often happens from exposure to prolonged loud noises over 85 decibels […] READ THE REST