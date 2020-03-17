Is a soapy washcloth in a plastic bag an effective hand sanitizer?

High school science teacher Bruce Yeany posits that wiping your hands with a wet soapy washcloth that's been stored in a plastic bag and drying them with a paper towel is an effective way to rid your hands of coronaviruses when ordinary soap-and-water washing in a sink isn't possible. It makes sense to me, but I wouldn't recommend using this method until a virologist or epidemiologist says it works.

From the YouTube description:

Better than Purell. The reason soap is so effective against viruses is that it tears them apart. Coronavirus, like many other viruses, is held together by a fatty shell, a lipid membrane. Soap, by its molecular nature, strips that protective fat layer away from the virus,

Alcohol based hand sanitizers are only partially effective, less effective than soap due to;

1. the small amounts that are used,

2. Alcohol evaporates so quickly that once the liquid is exposed to air, the amount of alcohol is reduced to levels that are not effective

This suggestion is not the most convenient, but I've talked and heard from more than one expert that informed me these would will help and may be more effective than the sanitizers or the wipes.

These are not meant to be made and stored over long terms. Best suggestion is to refresh or remake them when you get to a chance to wash your hands properly at a sink with running water and soap.

Dish soap may also be used.