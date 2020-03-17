/ Xeni Jardin / 5:02 pm Tue Mar 17, 2020

Joe Biden wins Florida Democratic primary

📷 Joe Biden, 10 August 2019, by Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons, cc/by-sa/2.0/

Breaking News: Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden is projected to have won Florida, one of 3 states holding presidential primaries today.

It's a Biden blowout, too.

At this time, Biden is projected to win big in Florida against his Democratic opponent, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders -- 61 percent to 23 percent, with 3/4 of precincts reporting at the time of this blog post.

Observations from political reporters and others, as the news broke around 8pm Eastern on Tuesday night.