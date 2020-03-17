Joe Biden wins Florida Democratic primary

Breaking News: Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden is projected to have won Florida, one of 3 states holding presidential primaries today.
It's a Biden blowout, too.
At this time, Biden is projected to win big in Florida against his Democratic opponent, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders -- 61 percent to 23 percent, with 3/4 of precincts reporting at the time of this blog post.
Observations from political reporters and others, as the news broke around 8pm Eastern on Tuesday night.
BREAKING: AP calls Illinois for Joe Biden, his second win this evening in the 2020 Illinois Democratic primary.
The Democratic National Committee has warned state parties that if they delay primary elections after June 9, they’ll have their delegates cut. A new memo from the Democratic National Committee panel that handles delegate selection for the presidential nomination warns that states that hastily change the “first determining step” of their own process could be […]
White House physician says after an “in-depth discussion” Trump took some form of coronavirus testing, and he’s negative. Impeached U.S. President and noted pathological liar Donald John Trump, after coming into close contact with coronavirus last weekend, has tested negative for the contagion that causes the potentially deadly disease COVID-19, according to his physician who […]
