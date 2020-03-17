Joe Biden wins Florida Democratic primary

Breaking News: Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden is projected to have won Florida, one of 3 states holding presidential primaries today.

It's a Biden blowout, too.

At this time, Biden is projected to win big in Florida against his Democratic opponent, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders -- 61 percent to 23 percent, with 3/4 of precincts reporting at the time of this blog post.

Observations from political reporters and others, as the news broke around 8pm Eastern on Tuesday night.

BIDEN BLOWOUT: @JoeBiden is the winner of the Florida primary, the CNN Decision Desk projects, pummeling @BernieSanders in a state with 219 delegates on the line. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) March 18, 2020

Joe Biden wins Florida, @NBCNews projects. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 18, 2020

BREAKING: Joe Biden has won Florida, and decisively, as he continues to grow a delegate lead that gets him closer to winning the Democratic presidential nomination. — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 18, 2020

BREAKING: Joe Biden is projected to win the Florida primary, according to the AP. https://t.co/TfB1Q5NwOZ pic.twitter.com/DkKIxSdktC — NPR (@NPR) March 18, 2020

FL Dem primary phone poll White

Biden 66%

Sanders 23% Black

Biden 75%

Sanders 18% In the '16 FL Dem exit poll (different from tonight's poll, but just for reference), Sanders lost black voters 81-18% and whites 53-43%. — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) March 18, 2020

.@JoeBiden projected to win big in FLORIDA 61 percent to 23 percent with 3/4 of precincts reporting. — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) March 18, 2020

NBC projects current delegate count as 997 to 736 with 200+ still to allocate tonight — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 18, 2020

In Florida: 500,000 more voters in Dem primary in 2020 than in 2016 inspite of coronavirus crisis and social distancing recommendations https://t.co/BDeBcaIHvu — Al Cardenas (@AlCardenasFL_DC) March 18, 2020