Video: Italians talk to their former selves about the coronavirus

Warning folks in the past about how spooky (and deadly) COVID-19 is making life for people all around the world would be the best use of a time machine right now if, you know, we actually had one. This video of Italians talking to the person they were, ten days ago, is likely the next best thing.
North America is juuuuuuuuust a little ways behind the level of COVID-19 clusterfuck that Italy is currently experiencing. It could get just as bad here as it is there. Wash your hands, constantly. Stay at home. Look after one another. It's going to be a long year.
Clearwater beach was packed to the waterline Tuesday, crowded by visitors hoping to make the most of the coronavirus pandemic by contracting it and spreading it to as many other people as possible. Despite pleas from health and government officials asking people to practice social distancing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, many are […]
The Flu (2013) is available as an Amazon Prime streaming movie. From the YouTube description: The Flu is the first ever South Korean disaster film about a viral pandemic. It has been garnering much attention after being voted first place in “Most Anticipated Film” survey conducted by Nate for August with a whopping 47%. The […]
In Oregon, the Newport Police Department posted a message on Facebook (pasted below) urging citizens not to dial 911 when they run out of toilet paper. The reason they posted this is because, yes, people have been they expect stupid people will be calling 911 after running out of toilet paper. (Here’s their update that […]
