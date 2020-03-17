/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:37 am Tue Mar 17, 2020

World beatbox champion shows 13 levels of her craft in increasingly complexity

Butterscotch is a world beatbox champion. Should this video inspire you to give beatboxing a try, consider that now is perhaps not a time to practice a salivary activity like beatboxing, unless you are sure your aerosolized droplets will not come into contact with anyone else. It's better to simply sit back and enjoy a champion show her stuff.

Image: YouTube