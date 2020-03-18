Coronavirus: ICE to stop arresting migrants other than 'mission critical' arrests, whatever that is

Immigration and Customs Enforcement to halt most arrests until after coronavirus crisis

ICE says it will stop arresting people unless the arrests are considered “mission critical,” until after the coronavirus crisis had passed.

Questions.

1) What is “mission critical”? Who knows.

2) Maybe they should never be arresting anyone unless it’s “mission critical.”

ICE HSI will continue criminal investigations deemed "mission critical":"Examples include investigations into child exploitation, gangs, narcotics trafficking, human trafficking, human smuggling, and continued participation on the Joint Terrorism Task Force." — Molly O'Toole (@mollymotoole) March 18, 2020

