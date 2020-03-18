Do you have enough toilet paper?

Have you stockpiled enough toilet paper to last you through a lock-down? This calculator will help you determine that.

Making chiptunes with a calculator HoustonTracker2 is free software that turns your still-overpriced Texas Instruments graphing calculator into a synth. Demo above. Now, you will not only be the nerdiest kid in algebra class, but the coolest as well. HoustonTracker 2 is a music editor/sequencer for Texas Instruments graphing calculators. It outputs 1-bit sound through the calculator link port. HT2 […] READ THE REST

Incredibly fast calculator fingers in Japan “Before a finger leaves a key, the next key is already being pressed. She is making 9 keystrokes per second.” (From the Japanese TV series Begin Japanology) READ THE REST

Apple’s AirPower may be dead, but the AirZeus is a worthy wireless charging alternative It only took 10 years, but with the long-awaited adoption of Qi charging standards by Apple back in 2017 for the iPhone X, the era of wireless charging has now truly taken over. With wireless charging options available in everything from smartphones and smartwatches to tablets and earbuds, we’re now seeing charging pads showing up […] READ THE REST

Get a better view of your money with the Wallet budgeting app Right now, 27 percent of Americans would need to beg, borrow or steal if they were faced with an unexpected debt over $400. That’s a frightening number — and even more frightening still if you’re among that 27 percent. With so many facing such precarious financial times, it’s never been more important to have a […] READ THE REST