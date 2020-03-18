Plastic coffee pods are hell on the environment. Here’s what you can do to fight back.

It’s impossible to overstate the impact of pod brewing on the coffee-crazy consumer market. Over the past decade, the single-cup quick-and-easy pod brewing systems have taken over every kitchen and workplace breakroom on the planet. Keurig sold over 10 billion of its single-serving K-Cups in 2018 alone.

Unfortunately, there’s a problem with all those pods. Despite being made of recyclable plastic, they’re too small to be picked out by sorters in most recycling plants, meaning many of those pods just end up in world landfills. There’s even an estimate that there were enough coffee pods in landfills to circle the world about 12 times. And those numbers were calculated back in 2014.

If you’re hopelessly addicted to your pod brewer, but cringe at the thought of further befouling our already beleaguered planet, Woken is there for you. Their 60-pack of espresso pods not only come in three popular flavors, but they’re each housed in their own 100 percent compostable and fully biodegradable pod.

Made from Terrablend biocapsules, Woken pods can be used in Nespresso Original Line and a host of other compatible brewing machines then composted responsibly. Each pod will break down naturally in about 90 days and return to our eco-system.

And while the thought of ending your contribution to the world’s plastic problem is a happy one, the taste is the primary reason you buy — and this collection gives you a sampling of robust flavors to enjoy.

The assortment varies in flavor intensity with notes of chocolate, nuts, and fruit. From the sweet, spicy and slightly fruity Arabica, to the thick, woody, more acidic Lungo to the strong, rich, creamy taste of Deciso, you’ll never be at a loss for great coffee options. And no matter whether they come from South America, India or elsewhere, each variety is sourced responsibly and processed without chemicals, offering a completely guilt-free drinking experience.

Right now, you can save $10 off the price of this 60-pod assortment, down to just $29.99. At less than 50 cents per cup, it’s two months worth of eco-friendly coffee at less than the price of one week of Starbucks’ runs.