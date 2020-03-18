Self-isolating Oprah Winfrey goaded into "house arrest" denial by conspiracy theorists

Qanon grifters see a new opportunity in the coronavirus scare: anyone self-isolating or quarantined can be described as under "house arrest" for all the usual Qanon fantasy crimes. Oprah Winfrey, among the many thusly targeted, blasted the conspiracy theories with oxygen by publicly denying them on Twitter.

Oprah Winfrey has been forced to deny rumours that she has been arrested for sex trafficking after fake news reports emerged online.

The presenter’s name has been trending on Twitter since the seemingly baseless rumours began, and now Winfrey has reassured fans she is just “sanitising and self distancing with the rest of the world” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote on Twitter: “Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE.

“Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitising and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.”