Self-isolating Oprah Winfrey goaded into "house arrest" denial by conspiracy theorists

Qanon grifters see a new opportunity in the coronavirus scare: anyone self-isolating or quarantined can be described as under "house arrest" for all the usual Qanon fantasy crimes. Oprah Winfrey, among the many thusly targeted, blasted the conspiracy theories with oxygen by publicly denying them on Twitter.
Oprah Winfrey has been forced to deny rumours that she has been arrested for sex trafficking after fake news reports emerged online.
The presenter’s name has been trending on Twitter since the seemingly baseless rumours began, and now Winfrey has reassured fans she is just “sanitising and self distancing with the rest of the world” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
She wrote on Twitter: “Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE.
“Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitising and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.”
Accordingly, the imaginary sex crimes of Oprah Winfrey rise high among the trending topics this morning.
That Japanese Man Yuta went on the streets of Japan to ask people if they thought the Olympics should be canceled, or at least postponed. Most people interviewed said it should be postponed until an effective vaccine is available. Second most common opinion is to wait and see what plays out.
Here’s a humorous PSA (or Public Information Film, as it was made in the UK) from 1946 that teaches us the proper way to sneeze. The actor and director, Richard Massingham, was known for his roles as a bumbler in PSAs during the 1940s and ’50s. Posted on YouTube by UK’s National Health Service, they […]
Tax-dodging rock star Bono wrote a new ballad about the novel coronavirus. View this post on Instagram for ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it's you we’re singing to. Bono A post shared by U2 Official (@u2) on […]
It only took 10 years, but with the long-awaited adoption of Qi charging standards by Apple back in 2017 for the iPhone X, the era of wireless charging has now truly taken over. With wireless charging options available in everything from smartphones and smartwatches to tablets and earbuds, we’re now seeing charging pads showing up […]
Right now, 27 percent of Americans would need to beg, borrow or steal if they were faced with an unexpected debt over $400. That’s a frightening number — and even more frightening still if you’re among that 27 percent. With so many facing such precarious financial times, it’s never been more important to have a […]
Productivity isn’t just about working smarter or faster. It’s actually about making you a happier person. Ninety-two percent of employees said that having the right technology to help do their job with greater efficiency actually made them happier in their work. And the real question here is — what’s up with those other 8 percent? […]