/ Mark Frauenfelder / 12:11 pm Wed Mar 18, 2020

Teenage Engineering pocket synthesizers are fun music makers

Teenage Engineering, maker of the very cool OP-1 keyboard synthesizer, has neat pocket synthesizers which are perfect to play with as you take breaks throughout the day.

With PO-33, sample any sound source using line in or the built in microphone. Melodic mode lets you play chromatic melodies and drum mode lets you play drums, sequence it all and add effects on top.

Unique to PO-32 Tonic [drum synthesizer and sequencer] is its wide range of sonic capabilities. Users can even use the standard desktop version of sonic charge microtonic to shape sounds, generate patches and pattern data, and have that transferred wirelessly back to the PO-32 tonic.

The PO-35 offers 8 voice characters: Neutral, Autotune, Retro, Noise, Robot, Fifth, Vocoder, and Synth.