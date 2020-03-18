Teenage Engineering pocket synthesizers are fun music makers

Unique to PO-32 Tonic [drum synthesizer and sequencer] is its wide range of sonic capabilities. Users can even use the standard desktop version of sonic charge microtonic to shape sounds, generate patches and pattern data, and have that transferred wirelessly back to the PO-32 tonic.

With PO-33 , sample any sound source using line in or the built in microphone. Melodic mode lets you play chromatic melodies and drum mode lets you play drums, sequence it all and add effects on top.

Teenage Engineering , maker of the very cool OP-1 keyboard synthesizer , has neat pocket synthesizers which are perfect to play with as you take breaks throughout the day.

The low-cost Behringer TD-3 synthesizer looks like a lot of fun I’ve been wanting a Teenage Engineering op-1 for years, but I can’t justify paying $1300 for something I might not use a lot. But the Behringer TD-3 synthesizer, at about 1/10th of the price, looks like it’s as much fun as the op-1. It’s a remake of the Roland TB-303 Bass Line that came out […] READ THE REST

US Customs destroys the instrument of renowned Mali musician Ballaké Sissoko This is so heartbreaking. Ballaké Sissoko, the highly-acclaimed African musician from Mali, claims that US Customs officials destroyed his custom-made, irreplaceable kora instrument. He arrived back in Paris after a US tour to find his beloved instrument in pieces, with one of those all-too-familiar TSA notices in the case. Here is a 2011 performance of […] READ THE REST

Apple’s AirPower may be dead, but the AirZeus is a worthy wireless charging alternative It only took 10 years, but with the long-awaited adoption of Qi charging standards by Apple back in 2017 for the iPhone X, the era of wireless charging has now truly taken over. With wireless charging options available in everything from smartphones and smartwatches to tablets and earbuds, we’re now seeing charging pads showing up […] READ THE REST

Get a better view of your money with the Wallet budgeting app Right now, 27 percent of Americans would need to beg, borrow or steal if they were faced with an unexpected debt over $400. That’s a frightening number — and even more frightening still if you’re among that 27 percent. With so many facing such precarious financial times, it’s never been more important to have a […] READ THE REST