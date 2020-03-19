CDC suggests live-streaming funerals to avoid infecting mourners

CNN reports that the Centers for Disease Control is suggesting that funerals be live-streamed during the coronavirus pandemic to avoid mourners infecting one-another with the disease.

The Trump administration has urged people to avoid groups of 10 or more to reduce the spread of the coronavirus -- and the CDC offered guidance to the National Funeral Directors Association about alternatives. “For example, if live-streaming and limiting in-person attendance to immediate family is possible, we encourage that. Additionally, promoting social distancing at the event, regardless of size, and promoting hand hygiene as well is also important,” David Berendes, an environmental epidemiologist with the CDC, said during the briefing.

The CDC reassures us, however, that "there are no known risks of being in the same room as a patient who has died."